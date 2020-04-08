ALTO/COFFEYTOWN, Va. Thomas "Tommy" Carlyle Coffey, 81, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Shenandoah Valley Health and Rehab Center in Buena Vista, Va. Born on November 2, 1938, in Amherst County Virginia, he was the son of the late Leonard Carlyle Coffey and Mary Elsie Coffey. He was a 1958 graduate of Amherst County High School, and a dedicated employee of Modine Manufacturing in Buena Vista for more than 30 years. A devout Christian, he was a life-long member of Macedonia Methodist Church in Amherst, and taught Sunday School in several different churches during his lifetime. Tommy enjoyed being with his family, reading the Bible, history, bluegrass music, fishing, animals, and working on projects in his workshop. He is survived by his son, Craig Lawhorne (Ruthie); and three grandchildren, Daniel, David, and Rachel Lawhorne, all of Buena Vista, Va; sister, Jenny Coffey Townsend (David) of Beaufort, S.C.; niece, Kate Townsend Leveque (Ryan) of Charleston, S.C.; and nephew, Benjamin Townsend of Danbury, Conn. A private burial was held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Green Hill Cemetery in Buena Vista. A memorial service for friends and family will be held later in the year. Arrangements were handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Rockbridge Area Hospice, or Shenandoah Valley Health and Rehab Center.

