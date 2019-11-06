Cash, Kim Taylor

Her unique combination of unstoppable power, wry humor, dry pragmatism and outright fun is emblazoned in the hearts of all who knew her and will be deeply missed as Kim Taylor Cash passed away quietly in her home in Bradenton, Florida, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 due to complications from illness. Born Kimberly Louise Taylor, in Waynesboro, Virginia on July 23, 1959, Kim led an extraordinary life filled with friends from childhood and later, with those who were fortunate to be welcomed into her heart. Her son Taylor Michael Cash, extended family and dear friends will forever remember her. She spent many years in Montebello, Nelson County, Virginia dedicating her life to creating a homestead, building a family and serving her community. She cultivated an organic garden, lovingly tended her English flower garden, gifted her friends with gourmet cooking and believed in sharing the warmth of her heart and hearth with others. Kim considered herself "forever blessed" with the arrival of her beloved son, Taylor Michael. Her commitment to providing him with a loving, well-rounded childhood included making the choice to homeschool him through high school. She customized his curriculum to meet his expressed desire to join the armed forces and Taylor became one of the first homeschoolers in Virginia accepted into the Marine Corps. Kim's service accomplishments are many. An EMT, she ran with the Montebello Fire Department for several years. She assisted in organizing the Montebello Clean Mountain Coalition, which successfully stopped the indiscriminate use of pesticides on electric easements. She worked diligently with Virgil Goode and secured the ban of large semitrucks on Route 56. Kim testified before the Congressional Committee of the Interior, urging them to designate the Priest and Three Ridges mountain area as official Federal Wilderness. Kim was coined the "watchdog of the county," serving Rural Nelson for over a decade, attending all important government meetings, recording the activities of elected officials and reporting with full disclosure to the citizenry of Nelson County. She served on the Nelson County Board of Zoning Appeals and was highly respected for her keen understanding of land use issues. Kim was a guiding light as campaign manager to Connie Brennan, helping her win her seat on the Board of Supervisors. An artisan crafter, Kim had a great appreciation for art and music. She owned Taylor's Thyme, a boutique craft and garden market sharing the bounty of her garden and representing many local artists in her community. She taught cooking classes at Wades Mill. Hired for her adept editing skills, Kim worked with national companies, Homeschool.com, The Genius Center, and Dream in You. She became office administrator to the Artisans Center of Virginia (ACV) in 2009, upon closure of its gallery in Waynesboro, Va., seeing it through restructuring as it began its statewide Artisan Trail Network Program. She was an instructor with ACV's "Studio School" program teaching digital marketing to artists, speaking at conferences and select community colleges, and briefly served on the Waynesboro police force. Upon Taylor's induction into the Marine Corps, Kim initiated her life-long dream of retiring to a warmer climate and living the beach life. She sold her cabin in the woods and moved to Bradenton, Florida in 2015, realizing her dream. Top down convertible, sailing in the Gulf, new adventures in tropical gardening and endless sunsets on the beach brought her great happiness. Fulfilling her final wish, Kim's son Taylor, in the company of his wife, RebeccaLynn, and a handful of close friends, took her on one last ocean adventure, releasing her ashes in the Gulf of Mexico. In honor of her son's dedication to the armed services, contributions in her memory can be made to the U.S.O., a charity she greatly believed in, noting that the donor tribute cards may be addressed to her son, Sgt. Taylor Michael Cash, P.O. Box 103, Montebello, VA 24464. Visit: https://www.uso.org/take-action/ways-to-support. In celebration of her amazing life, there will be two gatherings of friends in Virginia. Waynesboro, Va. E & Jay's Deli Pub, Waynesboro, Va., Saturday, November 23, 1 until 4 p.m. Nelson County, Va. Potluck and music, Rapunzels Coffee & Books, Lovingston, Va., Friday, December 6, 6 until 10 p.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.