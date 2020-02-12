Randal B. Carter "Randy" Randal B. "Randy" Carter, age 95, of Savannah passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, in Canton, Ga., near his son. Mr. Carter was born on June 17, 1924, in Massies Mill, Va., the son of the late Oder P. and Lina Mae Carter. A classic example of the Greatest Generation, he was a veteran of the United States Army, serving honorably during World War II and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Following his military tenure, he attended the University of Virginia, earning a degree in Chemistry. After completing his formal education Randy began his career with Hercules, Inc. working on jet propellant projects. He later transferred to Savannah to work with American Cyanamid, but ultimately joined the Herty Foundation working as a Chemist in the Pulp and Paper research lab. He retired after over 30 years of service and led a quiet retirement along with his wife Wylene, focusing on church and family. He was a founding member of Southside Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. Mr. Carter was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Wylene Scott Carter. He is survived by his son, COL Randal Scott Carter, U.S. Army (Ret.) and his wife, Marina; sister, Elizabeth Purvis; grandson, Michael Carter and wife, Kim; granddaughter, Danielle Carter; and great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Grace. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel with burial following at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the local Animal shelter of your choice as Randy had a soft heart for animals especially dogs.
Most Popular
-
Old Bedford farmhouse has weathered storms for more than 200 years
-
Woodruff's pie shop readies for the national spotlight on 'Today' show
-
Capitol police clear committee room after uproar following passage of gun control bill
-
Genworth moving employees out of downtown Lynchburg location
-
Man involved with meth distribution network in Amherst found guilty
Looking for a loved one?
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.