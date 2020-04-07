Carroll Murphy Bryant, 72, of Falls Church, Virginia, passed into the next life in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family on Friday, March 27, 2020. Carroll was born in Lynchburg, Virginia and raised in Nelson County. He was the son of the late Murphy Houston Bryant and Margaret Fields Bryant. Carroll is survived by his loving wife, Ann, of nearly 36 years; two daughters, Ceryna Bryant Riner and husband, Frank of Arrington, Va., Laura Bryant Loran and husband, Christian of Ashburn, Va.; his sister, Jackie Bryant Thomas of Amherst, Va.; and his granddaughter, Jessee Clements of Arrington, Va. He is also survived by his nephew, Ronnie Bryant Jr.; and his nieces, Crystal Bryant Carson and Tammy Bryant Normandy. Special thanks to his good friend, Joe and his very special companion, Lola (Laura's dog). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Bryant Sr. and his sister, Jill Bryant Cozad. Carroll worked much of his life as an auto-mechanic, a truck driver, a machinist, and operated his own business. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating, and was an avid fan of the Old Western television shows and movies. The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation for their excellent care to Capital Caring Health and Dr. Sampat and his team, specifically the nurses, at Virginia Cancer Specialists. Carroll was a private person and no funeral services will be conducted, per his request. His ashes will be spread in Amherst, Va., per his final wishes and a memorial marker will be placed at St. Stephens Baptist Church in Amherst, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Stephens Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2903 Tye River Road, Amherst, VA 24521.
Most Popular
-
'An emotional day': Last resident leaves CVTC, marking end of an era for Amherst facility
-
Rainbow Drive-In, beloved Bedford restaurant, re-opens
-
Lynchburg family uncovered history in restoring 100-year-old home
-
Centra: 18 test positive for COVID-19 in Lynchburg region, 3 are in ICU; Va. could see peak in mid-May
-
UPDATE: Emergency funding will help provide temporary housing for homeless during pandemic, Northam says
Looking for a loved one?
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.