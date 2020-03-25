Clarence Edward Booth "Pooder" from Schuyler, Va., went to heaven to be with the love of his life on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born on March 11, 1952, in Charlottesville, Va., Clarence was the son of the late Elmer Clarence and Mamie Alice Booth. Clarence was a loving Father and Paw Paw and loved his family dearly. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to give someone a ride or a few dollars when they were in need. He was a very hard worker until he couldn't be and took pride in knowing that his family was taken care of no matter how many jobs he had to work. He leaves to cherish his memories eight children, Carl Deane, Carolyn Uzzell, Lee Deane (Cathy), Eddie Booth (Stacy), Randy Booth (Trena), Missy Kidd (Gary), Brenda Clifford (James), and Barbara Booth (Ricky), 18 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and his brother, Raymond Booth. In Heaven, he will be reunited with his wife, Jean Lanora Booth; his daughter, Amanda Carlson; his parents; his sisters, Kathleen, Susie, Millie, and Dolly; and his brother, Bill. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Gary and Missy Kidd and their boys for opening up their home and their hearts to take such good care of him, the nurses and doctors on the 3rd floor at UVA Medical Center and the wonderful nurses with Hospice of the Piedmont. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Evans/Booth Family Cemetery in Schuyler. Arrangements by Wells Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, (434-263-4097).
