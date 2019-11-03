Bolton, Ruth Naomi Scruggs

Ruth Naomi Scruggs Bolton, 82, of Gladstone, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at her home. Born on December 28, 1936, Mrs. Bolton was the daughter of the late Clarence Douglas and Virginia Estelle White Scruggs. She was retired as a CNA with Guggenheimer Nursing Home and was a member of Gladstone Memorial Baptist Church, Gladstone Seniors Club and the Gladstone Community Center. She loved her God, her family and her friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Walton Bolton and brother, Larry Stephen Scruggs. She is survived by her son, Emmett Scott Bolton of Gladstone; daughter, Bonnie Kay Bebar (Mark) of Fredericksburg; brothers, Frederick Douglas Scruggs of Amherst, and Clarence David Scruggs of Madison Heights; sisters, Virginia Lou Elmgren (David) of Superior, Wisc., Joyce Jarrett Thor (Carl) of Colonial Beach, and Charlotte Ann Munsey (James) of Lynchburg; sister-in-law, Christine Scruggs of Gladstone: three grandchildren, Jacob Bebar, Erica Bolton, and Dana Bolton, and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. Interment will follow in Amherst Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gladstone Memorial Baptist Church, 3745 Norwood Road, Gladstone, VA 24553, or Gladstone Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service, P.O. Box 94, Gladstone, VA 24553 Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
