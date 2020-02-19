Teodozja K. Beattie, age 97, a resident of Washington, D.C., died at 11:24 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at her home. She was born Teodozja Kurek on March 27, 1922, in Opole, Poland, daughter of Piotr and Marianna Kurek. She grew up in the complex yet hopeful interbellum period of the Polish Second Republic, and came of age with the beginning of the Second World War. She survived the war and worked for the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration (UNRRA) in post-war Germany where she met and married Andrew Beattie, an American officer in the Allied Occupation Forces. She came to the United States in 1946 and settled with her husband in Connecticut, where they started a family. From this time, she became an accomplished dressmaker, an activity she pursued throughout her life as an avocation. In subsequent years, she became an international banker and businesswoman, working for the Hartford National Bank & Trust, the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, and later for Wachovia National Bank in Winston-Salem, N.C., where she became Wachovia's first female bank officer. She later moved to Washington, D.C. where she owned and operated the Hendricks-Miller Typographic Company and TKB International. She will be remembered as a remarkable woman, leaving behind a complex heritage from the complex times that formed her. She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Theriault of Wintergreen, Va.; her son, Christopher Beattie of Blacksburg, Va., four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A funeral service was held at 3 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Rockfish Presbyterian Church in Nelson County, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Habitat for Humanity (https://www.habitat.org/donate/). Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Virginia, (434) 263-4097.
