Susie Baldwin, 71, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, in her beloved cabin in the mountains in Nellysford, Va. She was born July 30, 1948 in Ada, Okla., the only child of William Schuyler Furlong Jr. and Ava Lee (Wormington) Furlong. She married Gregory "Joe" Baldwin, the love of her life and best friend and husband of almost 53 years, on January 27, 1967 in Ada. She was preceded in death by both parents and an older half-brother of 16 years, Clyde Rigsby of Ft. Worth, Texas. She is survived by her three children and four grandchildren, son, Brad "Schuyler" Baldwin of San Diego, daughter, Kelly D. Watkins and husband, Steve of Virginia Beach, son, Shaun M. Baldwin of Eagle, Colo. and his fiancé, Kara, and grandchildren, Alex, Abbie and Axton Watkins, and Jett Ellis Baldwin. She was a member of her beloved Beech Grove Christian Church in Roseland, Va., and served as Vice President of the Winterhaven community POA for the last 7 years. She attended East Central State University, Ada, Okla. until she married and soon after became a Navy wife in 1967. She was a legal secretary in Ada, a management secretary for the Navy exchange on a small base in Hawaii, a secretary in Pensacola, Fla., and Vice President of the Four Sails Resort's developer's management firm overseeing original time-share unit sales for the developer in Virginia Beach. She was most proud of being the Ombudsman for two Navy nuclear powered guided-missile cruisers (USS Mississippi and USS Virginia) in the 1980s, each with crews of 550+ men. As such, she was the commanding officer's official point of contact for coordinating support for wives and families of deployed crew members during the ships' deployments. While managing affairs of her three pre-teen and teen aged children, she earned special recognition from the Navy, her peers and those whom she helped for her selfless advocacy, sympathetic understanding and effectiveness in supporting Navy wives in managing support in dealing with their emergencies and problems. Susie's greatest joy in life was her family. She devoted herself to caring for them, offering valuable advice and simply ensuring that everyone knew how much she loved them. She was an extraordinary story-teller, complete with humorous animation and historical facts of her experiences. She was also an avid, swift reader, and enjoyed solving puzzles and playing games of chance. She was a sparkling light in every crowd, smiled with every part of her being and engendered cheer with everyone with whom she came in contact. She will be dearly missed. Susie's cremains will be held in wait for eventual dual internment with her husband in Arlington cemetery. A memorial service will be held at the Beech Grove Christian Church, 1207 Beech Grove Road, Roseland, VA 22967 on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 3 p.m. Arrangements are being made through Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, VA (434-263-4097). A Celebration of Life event in Ada, Okla. is tentatively planned for friends and family sometime early next year, (date and time to be announced). Condolences and memories can be shared with the family online at www.legacy.com or via the 'Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel' Facebook page. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the 'Puppies Behind Bars', `Disabled American Veterans', or 'Wounded Warrior Project' charities'.
