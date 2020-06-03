December 29, 1969 - May 26, 2020 Cynthia Lynn Napier Baker, 50, of Lovingston, was welcomed in the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born on December 29, 1969, in Waynesboro, Va., she was the daughter of the late Massie Lee Napier and Barbara Hughes Cole. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Audrey N. Reid; and grandmothers, Ollie F. Hughes and Lillie P. Napier. Cindy was a devoted wife to Dennis and the most loving mother to Hayli. She most enjoyed spending time with her husband and daughter. Shopping trips with Hayli, crafting, quilting, working in her flowerbeds, and being home were on the top of her list of things she loved to do. She and her loving husband, Dennis, hosted many fun and memorable gatherings. Entertaining friends and family were among the things she loved doing as well. Cindy was a strong and independent woman. She had the most unmeasurable love for her family. Her smile was contagious, along with her laugh. Her love for the Lord was indescribable. Her faith in the Lord and knowing He was always near got her through many journeys in her life; the largest being her fight against cancer. She always kept firm in faith, allowing Him to guide her through it all. She was an inspiration to all with her faith & trusting the Lord. Exodus 14:14 The Lord will fight for you, you need only to be still, was the verse that she followed during her battle. Cindy was a special friend to many. She had a genuine & talented soul. Her positivity, honesty, and trustworthiness were some of her best qualities. If you needed cheering up, you just gave her a call. She enjoyed her career as an orthodontic technician of 23 years at Dr. Hamer's office. Her work family thought the world of her as she did them. Cindy is survived by the love of her life/soul mate, Dennis Baker; daughter who was her pride and joy, Hayli Brooke Baker; sister, Sandra K. Whetsel; special uncle and aunt, Frank and Pat Napier who were like parents; sisters, Donna N. Kidd and Glenda N. Walton; special cousin, Doris S. Brewer; numerous aunts and uncles; her in-laws, Donald and Marilyn Baker; brothers-in-law, J.D, Shawn, and Bobby Baker and their families; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Morgan D. Johnston and family. Contributions in lieu of Cindy are asked to be made to Lovingston Rescue/Nelson EMS, Sentara Martha Jefferson Cancer Center, & Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. A celebration of Cindy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Virginia, (434)263-4097. Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel 828 Front Street, Lovingston, VA 22949
