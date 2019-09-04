Jacqueline Beigneux Akins was born in Saint Genou, France, on May 12, 1936. She lived a wonderful life and entered Heaven's gates on August 29, 2019. A feisty French transplant to Nelson County in the 1980's, Jackie was a loving mother who embraced her family, friends, and community. She had a passion for animals, and for years she and her stunning white cockatoo, Coco, were inseparable. More recently, she was recognized with her beloved rescue dog of 13 years, Fitzgerald. She loved God and was a devoted member of Clifford Baptist Church. In her early years, Jackie taught French in Prince George's County Schools and worked in the P.G. County Courthouse in Upper Marlboro, Maryland for 16 years in the Criminal Section. She enjoyed gardening, but her greatest enjoyment was being with her family and her loving companion and recue dog, Fitzgerald. Jackie was reunited with her loving husband, Charles Hope Akins; her mother, Therese Beigneux; and her father Gerard Beigneux. She leaves behind three children, Charles Akins Jr., Teresa Wooldridge, and Sandi tenPas; five grandchildren, Jacqueline tenPas, Jan tenPas IV (Jessica), Christopher Hollandsworth (Ashyln), Jennifer Hilder (Brandon) and Stephen Wooldridge II; and five great-grandchildren, Sandi Frank, Jaymz Frank, Darren Hollandsworth, Brasen Hollandsworth, and Jan tenPas V. Additional family members include Phil Adams, Bonni Stokely, Jan tenPas III, Richard Stewart, Sid Kirstein, and Jason Runyon. On Monday, September 2, 2019, the family accepted friends at Wells-Sheffield Funeral Chapel in Lovingston, Virginia, from 6 until 8 p.m. A graveside service was officiated by Michael Fitzgerald, Pastor of Clifford Baptist Church, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Woodland Baptist Church Cemetery in Arrington, Va. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
