Wintergreen Resort expects to have new condominiums finished and ready for use just in time for ski season.
The new building on Blue Ridge Drive — North Ridge, Building 3, units 3225 through 3236 — replaces a 12-unit condominium building, which burned down in 2017.
“They are on track to be completed by December,” Robbie Wood, community manager for the Wintergreen Property Owners Association, said Sept. 4.
According to the April 2018 permit application to the Nelson County Building Inspections office the building is listed as multi-family residential, totaling 13,558 square feet and stretching three levels. The permit listed the job value at $1.6 million. The contractor for the project is Richmond-based Walker & Frick Construction Company.
Wood said the 12 units are owned by people who come to Wintergreen Resort seasonally, renters, and one full time resident.
“It’s a mixture of people,” Wood said.
Wood said the building is the exact same as the original one that burned down on Nov. 27, 2017, but up to code standards set in more recent years. The new building is fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, unlike the previous building.
“The building didn’t have that before,” Wood said.
Wood said the ADA unit will be constructed with wider hallways, flush floor shower, and can be accessed directly from the street.
Construction is going well, according to Wood and Director of Association Management Geoff Truslow, but the heavy rains last year created a bit of a delay because of three underground springs beneath the building.
“It was more rain than any of us could remember,” Truslow said.
Other slight hiccups to construction included a huge boulder in the center of the property, making it hard to create the crawl space beneath the building and the time it took to get the building permit from the county. Wood and Truslow said for the most part, everything has gone smoothly.
The insurance for the Wintergreen Property Association covers the replacement building, but Wood said any owner who wants different upgrades has to pay the difference. As of Sept. 4, the structure of the building is up and crews are working on the electrical, plumbing, roofing and other trade work, according to Truslow.
The goal is to have the project done by December.
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.