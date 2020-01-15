On Jan. 7, Wintergreen Resort got its first natural snow of the year and the decade when Mother Nature dumped more than five inches on the mountain.
“We’re uber excited for the snow,” Zach Marlowe, director of operations said. “Being 3,000 feet higher than the surrounding area makes it colder up here and [we] can make snow when temperatures in the valley are mild.”
Marlowe said the resort teamed up with the weather last week and made snow all day long.
“We’re building a snow base to last the season and working to open more terrain. The cold is going to stick around and SNOWPOWER — a snow making system — will remain strong through this week,” he said. “Regardless of what’s in your backyard, we always have snowy winter fun on the mountain.”
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.