On Jan. 7, Wintergreen Resort got its first natural snow of the year and the decade when Mother Nature dumped more than five inches on the mountain.

“We’re uber excited for the snow,” Zach Marlowe, director of operations said. “Being 3,000 feet higher than the surrounding area makes it colder up here and [we] can make snow when temperatures in the valley are mild.”

Marlowe said the resort teamed up with the weather last week and made snow all day long.

“We’re building a snow base to last the season and working to open more terrain. The cold is going to stick around and SNOWPOWER — a snow making system — will remain strong through this week,” he said. “Regardless of what’s in your backyard, we always have snowy winter fun on the mountain.”

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

