Wintergreen Resort announced last week plans to begin reopening parts of the resort.
“While we want to be in full swing as soon as possible, we are being appropriately cautious in an effort to do what we can to help provide a safer atmosphere for our staff and our guests,” General Manager Rod Kessler said in a letter.
According to a reopening plan posted to the resort’s website, staff is now taking lodging reservations for new arrivals beginning June 12.
Lake Monocan will open that same day, with the beach, volleyball, snacks and drinks available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The water trampoline and slide will open “as soon as practical.” Lake Monocan will be open to the public with a fee Sunday through Friday and open to members and lodging guests daily.
Retail stores at the resort including the Blue Ridge Boutique and Outdoor Elements are slated to open June 12 as well.
The Discovery Ridge Adventure Center is planned to open for the July 4th weekend, according to the reopening plan.
Other resort features, however, will open as “prudence allows.”
This includes the Stoney Creek Golf Course and Devils Knob Golf Course, which will open to the public and lodging guests, respectively.
Tennis and the aquatics and fitness center also will open to lodging guests under the same circumstances.
— Nick Cropper
