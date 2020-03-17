Virginia State Police and the Nelson County Sheriff's Office are investigating rock-throwing incidents in Nelson County in connection with a wreck that killed a Lynchburg woman March 1.
State Police are investigating to determine the origin of a five-pound rock that crashed through the windshield of Veronica L. Jones' 2019 Chevrolet Camaro earlier this month, according to a March news release.
"There’s no organic origin of that rock,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller said in a phone interview.
Jones, 58, was traveling south on Virginia 151 when her Camaro ran off the right side of the road, hitting a sign and an embankment. Police said the impact caused the Camaro to cross back onto 151 and run off the left side of the roadway where it struck a pile of logs and a utility pole.
A large rock found inside the vehicle during the initial investigation was the most likely cause of death, police said.
Just before 12:30 p.m. on March 7, VSP responded to a call from a motorist who was traveling in the 700 block of Gunter Hollow Lane in Nelson County who reported that large rocks were being thrown at his vehicle. The driver of the March 7 incident was not injured.
State police deployed multiple resources to search the area which is about 2 miles east of where the March 1 fatality off Virginia 151 occured, according to the release.
Geller said state police used aerial surveillance as well as K-9s to search the area and police coordinated with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office during the search.
VSP is working with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office after learning of reports of similar incidents happening in the county in recent months.
"More people started coming forth with situations that lead us to believe someone is throwing rocks at vehicles," Nelson County Sheriff David Hill said.
Geller said she could not comment on the number or location of the other reports of rock-throwing incidents because of the ongoing investigation. She noted state police are investigating a "handful" of what police believe to be related incidents in the area.
Virginia State Police encourage anyone who may have any information regarding the incidents March 1 and 7 or any similar incident in Nelson County to call (434) 352-7128 or email area18@vsp.virginia.gov.
