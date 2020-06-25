The Virginia Distillery Company has reopened its visitors center to reservations.
A news release states the visitors center will be open 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays and will be available by advance reservation, in accordance with local and state reopening guidelines.
“We look forward to safely welcoming our guests back on site,” Virginia Distillery Company CEO Gareth Moore said in the release.
Moore said the distillery is excited to resume tastings and introduce its newest whisky.
All seating, tastings and bottle sales will be conducted outside the Lovingston distillery. Reservations for the visitors center, which still is closed to the public, are available for $25 plus tax per person and includes a private table for groups of two to six people as well as three half-ounce neat whisky samples and one full-sized cocktail.
Reservation blocks will be limited to only one hour in order to accommodate appropriate cleaning schedules, the release states.
Virginia Distillery Company employees are required to wear masks and gloves at all times and ask that guests wear masks when away from their table, the release said.
— Nick Cropper
