Weather Alert

...ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING... SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP AND MOVE THROUGH THE REGION THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHERN, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MARYLAND, NORTHERN AND NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, THE EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA PANHANDLE AND THE INTERSTATE 95 CORRIDOR, INCLUDING THE WASHINGTON DC AND BALTIMORE MARYLAND METRO AREAS. ISOLATED INSTANCES OF HAIL AND DAMAGING WIND GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE. REMAIN ALERT FOR CHANGES IN THE WEATHER, AND BE PREPARED TO HEAD TO SHELTER SHOULD SEVERE WEATHER THREATEN OR A WARNING BE ISSUED. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING.