At its December meeting, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors recognized two members who won’t be returning in January.
Thomas Bruguiere, Jr. has been serving the West District of Nelson since 2000. Throughout his 20 years of service he has been instrumental in a number of projects and positive changes in the county said Tommy Harvey, North District representative, on Dec. 10.
“Twenty years of service. I’ve been with him the whole time. I don’t think we have ever had a bad disagreement; we disagreed yes. I know he first of all loves Nelson County. Like me, born and raised here, we grew up through the school system and everything else,” Harvey said.
Bruguiere chose not to run for re-election. David Parr, a veteran Nelson County School Board member, will replace him as the West District representative starting in January.
“I know you and I have butted heads a couple times, but we have always been able to go out to dinner together after,” Bruguiere said to Harvey.
Bruguiere told Harvey, the rest of the board, and the public who had crowded into the meeting to hear the board’s decision on Nelson’s second amendment sanctuary status, he enjoyed his 20 years of service and working for the constituents.
“I know after 20 years for me, it’s time to move on,” Bruguiere said.
Bruguiere credited the rest of the board members and County Administrator Steve Carter for the work that’s been done during his tenure.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve the people,” Bruguiere said.
Larry Saunders, South District representative, was also honored by Harvey and the rest of the board for his eight years of service.
“Mr. Saunders, it’s only been a short eight years, but it’s been a busy and productive eight years,” Harvey said.
Saunders, who lost his re-election campaign in November to Robert G. “Skip” Barton by a slim margin, said he enjoyed his time as a board of supervisors representative.
“After I retired from my construction [business] and got elected, I guess I needed something to do and it turned out I really, really enjoyed working on some of these projects and working with the board,” Saunders said.
The projects that have been accomplished, Harvey listed, included construction and renovations of the county’s public schools, different sewer and water systems, the recent library expansion, and the courthouse renovation, which Saunders was instrumental in completing during his first year on the board.
“I want to thank all of you all for allowing me to serve the eight years and to the board for what you all have done,” Saunders said.
Carter also thanked the men for everything they have done as board members.
“If I may, I want to personally thank Mr. Bruguiere and Mr. Saunders. It’s been a pleasure to work with you all,” Carter said.
Harvey presented both men with framed artwork by Pat Saunders as a gesture of gratitude for their work on behalf of their specific districts and Nelson County.
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.