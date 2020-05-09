Blue Ridge Medical Center

The Blue Ridge Medical Center in Arrington.

 File Photo by Lee Luther Jr.

Two local facilities, Blue Ridge Medical Center and Johnson Health Center, are among 26 recipients of federal funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand COVID-19 testing capacity, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced. 

Blue Ridge Medical Center, Inc., in Arrington will receive $227,029 and Johnson Health Center in Madison Heights will $475,054 as part of the $7.9 million in federal funding through HHS. The money was awarded as part of the Expanding Capacity for Coronavirus Testing (ECT) program. 

"We must expand testing capacity for COVID-19 in Virginia and across the country," Kaine and Warner said in a joint statement. "This federal funding will directly help health centers in Virginia achieve this. We will keep working to ensure that health centers receive the support they need to serve Virginians during this emergency." 

The ECT award supports health centers by providing money for necessary expenses to purchase, administer and expand capacity for testing in order to monitor and combat COVID-19. 

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

