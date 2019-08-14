Two individuals are facing drug and assault charges after a chase through Nelson and Albemarle counties over the weekend.
According to a news release posted to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, at approximately 5:25 a.m. on Aug. 10 Nelson County Sheriff’s Deputy Trevor Ross attempted to stop a 2010 Nissan Rogue for erratic driving on River Road in Nelson. Ross pursued the car into Albemarle County near Banjo Lane where the suspected driver of the Rogue, Timothy Herman Massie, 28, of Salem rammed Ross’ vehicle. Massie then fled off on foot.
The passenger in the Nissan Rogue, Elizabeth Autumn Hensley, 30, of Roanoke was taken into custody. Massie was found hiding in the underbrush and taken into custody without further incident. Ross and Hensley were treated at local medical facilities following the incident, and released.
Massie has been charged with felony eluding, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, felony assault and battery of law enforcement officer, and attempted murder of Deputy Ross in the first degree. Hensley has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the release, additional charges are pending and both are being held without bond at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Lovingston woman killed in car crash
A Lovingston woman died in a single-vehicle car crash in Nelson County last week.
According to a news release from Virginia State Police the crash occurred Aug. 9 at 7:19 p.m. on Davis Creek Lane, west of U.S. 29. According to police Tiffany A. Spencer, 44 of Lovingston, was driving a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder west on Davis Creek Lane when the Pathfinder ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire. Spencer was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash is still under investigation, according to police.