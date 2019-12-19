Emergency crews have shut down U.S. 250 westbound between Route 6, just east of Afton Mountain, and Route 151 due to a tractor-trailer crash, officials say.
The truck was carrying a forklift on a flatbed trailer and has overturned near Little Rock Lane, a private drive near mile marker 75.
Officials at the scene said it appears as though fluids, including battery acid from the forklift’s batteries may be leaking. The road could be closed for some time and motorists are encouraged to take alternative routes around the crash.
