Twenty-five years ago, students buried a time capsule and although it’s been lost in the changing landscape of Nelson County, it didn’t stop those involved from reminiscing and remembering.
Students in Tammy McCray’s 1993-1994 challenger class buried a time capsule full of items that they believed to be representative of life 25 years ago and were instructed not to open the time capsule until 2019.
The challenger class was the gifted class at the elementary school. This past year, a parent found an old newspaper clipping covering the initial burial and brought it to the attention of Nelson County School Administration.
On Dec. 9, the Time Capsule Reunion Event at Lovingston Elementary was a hit, despite not being able to locate the actual time capsule.
A group of around 20 former staff, faculty, and a few students gathered in a room at the Nelson Center to remember their time at the school before it closed in 1995.
Lovingston Elementary is now the Nelson Center on U.S. 29 and home to different groups in the county, like the Jefferson Area Board for Aging and the Parks and Recreation department.
For Nelson County resident Aubrey Hughes, the event brought back memories. Hughes said he had forgotten about the project he had participated in 25 years ago but decided to come to the event when it was announced on social media.
“[2019] seemed like a lifetime away,” Hughes said. “I remember putting a card in there.”
Hughes, thinking about the school and his time there, said not much had changed about the building itself, except for “maybe fresh paint on the walls,” he laughed.
“The Challenger program was a great program. I remember testing into it when I was in third grade at Ryan Elementary,” Hughes said.
For former student Herb Woodson, being back at the school reminded him of a principal he liked.
“We had a really special principal, Don Farmer. He was a great educator and really in tune with the students,” Woodson said.
Woodson left Nelson to go to school in North Carolina, but he’s now back in the county and has children in the community.
“I wanted to come here to touch base with people and see the staff and faculty that were paramount in my development. It’s a close-knit community so it’s these events are important,” Woodson said.
Vickie Mays, the talented and gifted teacher; Kim Candler, director of secondary education; McCray, and a handful of others were instrumental in making the reunion event happen.
Class photos were displayed on a whiteboard, old photos and yearbooks were on display on tables for people to look through, and a quilt a teacher and students had made was hanging on the wall.
The current Nelson County Concert Choir performed under the direction of Philip Kershner.
Mays and Candler spoke and welcomed everyone to the event. Woody Greenberg and former Principal Malcolm Drumheller were guest speakers. Drumheller served as principal at Lovingston for 17 years starting the year after Hurricane Camille hit.
“I think this was an exciting living history project for those students to be a part of and it’s a project I’d like to repeat with my students in 2020 if possible,” Mays said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.