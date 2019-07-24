Nelson County will kick-start the 2019-2020 school year with a few new faces in the division.
On July 15, the Nelson County school administration announced three new additions to the staff and faculty.
In a news release, the division announced Christopher Sumner will serve as principal of Nelson County High School, Gregory Mullins will serve as the high school’s athletic director, and Robert “Les” Campbell will serve as the division’s supervisor of transportation and safety.
“Please join us in congratulating these individuals for their appointments to these key leadership positions within our division. We ask for your continued support as they learn their new roles and responsibilities as we strive to provide the best educational experience for our students,” the release said.
Sumner, who officially started as principal of NCHS on July 22, has served as an art educator for 11 years, assistant principal in Prince George County Schools for 3 years, and most recently as a teacher, administrative aide and coach in the Colonial Heights district, according to the news release.
“I’m excited to join Nelson,” Sumner said in an interview on July 20.
Sumner said during his first year, he hopes to focus on getting to know the high school and everyone involved with it. As time allows, Sumner hopes to continue to improve the high school.
“The school as a whole is a really strong school. Of course, there are always things you can improve upon,” Sumner said.
Sumner said he loves the area and is looking forward to the upcoming school year.
“Everyone has been wonderful so far both in the school system and out of it. I’m looking forward to being a part of the community,” Sumner said.
Mullins, like Sumner, has plenty of experience in education. According to the news release, he taught and coached for six years as a special education teacher and department chair for Wise County Public Schools, for seven years in Campbell County Public Schools, and most recently spent two years serving as a special education teacher and department chair for Albemarle County Public Schools.
Although Mullins comes most recently from Western Albemarle High School, his wife has been at Nelson County High School for the past three years. Mullins said the fact that his family has been invested in Nelson County for a while and has always enjoyed the area, combined with his experience in high school athletics, made him want to apply for the high school athletic director position.
“Two things I want to do the first year is work on building a relationship with all stakeholders and also work on leadership with students within the athletic department,” Mullins said.
While Mullins said he will spend his first year getting to know the staff, faculty, students and the ins and outs of the school, he said he is excited for the possibility of spreading and expanding the already successful athletic programs at the high school.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity to be here in Nelson County. It’s a great place to be, great school system, and great school,” Mullins said.
Campbell, a Nelson County High School alumnus and Roseland resident, has served the division as a maintenance mechanic, custodial supervisor, and energy manager since November 2011.
Campbell did not respond to a request for comment about his new position.