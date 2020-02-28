While the respiratory illness outbreak caused by a novel coronavirus has yet to reach Virginia, a letter issued Feb. 27 by Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) Director Denise Bonds outlines preventative measures for the general public and businesses alike. The TJHD cares for the city of Charlottesville, and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson.
According to the letter, the Virginia Department of Health and TJHD are preparing communities in the state for the spread of COVID-19, formerly known as the Novel Coronavirus-19. As of Feb. 26, no one in Virginia had tested positive for the virus and the immediate risk of COVID-19 currently is believed to be low.
"At this time, person-to-person spread in the United States appears to be limited, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends planning at all levels for the eventuality of community spread in the United States," the letter states.
The letter recommends the general public avoid all "nonessential" travel to China and South Korea, practice good personal health habits — which includes hand washing, staying home when sick, covering a cough or sneeze and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces or objects — and developing a plan should public health officials recommend action.
It also recommends the public get the flu vaccine as the flu is "currently a greater threat to the public than the novel coronavirus." The letter says other respiratory viruses that circulate during this time of year are a greater threat in the U.S.
Businesses are asked to promote similar daily hygiene practices as well as provide respiratory illness prevention supplies and plan for workers' absences by ensuring flexible attendance and sick-leave policies.
