Members with the American Legion Post 17 honored area veterans in a relatively stripped down Memorial Day celebration because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s very important. We need to recognize our veterans, past and present,” said Tom Guthrie, a member of the American Legion Post 17.
The post, joined by members of the Ponton Sons of Confederate Veteran Chapter began by planting flags at the hundreds of grave markers for fallen veterans across four cemeteries in Nelson County on May 16. The sites included Jonesboro Baptist Church Cemetery in Roseland, Harewood Cemetery in Roseland, Adial Baptist Church Cemetery in Faber and Mountain View Cemetery in Lovingston.
Working in groups of no more than two or three people, volunteers maneuvered around the gravesites, planting flags in piping that had been placed the weekend before, saluting the fallen soldier and saying a brief description of their service history if that information was available before moving on to the next.
Guthrie, who was one of several volunteers helping to decorate graves May 16, had served in the United States Navy and Coast Guard and is a Vietnam veteran.
On Monday morning, some members of Post 17 returned to those same cemeteries — excluding the Harewood Cemetery — to hold a brief ceremony which included a prayer, three-shot volley, bugler and honor guard with the American Legion post, Tom Nelson, who organized the flag plantings and Memorial Day ceremonies, said.
In total, Nelson said about 30 people participated in the ceremonies while adhering to social distancing guidelines while less than a dozen worked to decorate the graves.
During the final ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery, a tribute to Vietnam veteran Willie Junior Hudson Jr., of Nelson County, was given to honor the serviceman who had saved the lives of several soldiers. He later was killed in action.
The previous year was the first time Nelson, a Vietnam veteran who served six years active duty in the Navy, had organized a community effort to decorate and honor the graves of veterans for Memorial Day. It started off with only two cemeteries: the Jonesboro Baptist Church Cemetery and Harewood Cemetery.
However, despite having less people on hand this year, the scope has expanded to include two others, Adial Baptist Church Cemetery and Mountain View Cemetery.
In total, veterans with American Legion Post 17, based in Lovingston, and members of the Ponton Sons of Confederate Veteran Chapter planted more than 400 flags across the four cemeteries, including several dozen Confederate flags.
Being the largest of the four, the Jonesboro Cemetery had the most veterans buried there, according to Nelson. They had planted more than 280 flags in that cemetery alone.
Nelson said last year they had dozens of people helping in the flag-planting effort, with groups of more than half a dozen people going around decorating the graves, rather than the groups of two being used May 16.
“We would invite the entire community, relatives of those buried here would be welcome to place the flags themselves on their graves. You might have six, seven, eight in a group going around, that would be the larger plan,” Nelson said of what would be different if restrictions on gatherings weren’t currently in place.
Local scout regimens also helped in the flag-planting efforts last year, but couldn’t this year because of the pandemic.
Paul E. Phillips Sr. was another veteran helping decorate the graves of fallen soldiers May 16. Having served in Vietnam, he said Memorial Day means more than simply making sure veterans are recognized.
“As far as I’m concerned, the dead doesn’t get enough recognition. They deserve more than we can give them and more than a lot of people are willing to give them.”
“ ... I’ve done what I thought my country wanted me to do. It’ll haunt me until the day I leave this earth and hopefully there will be somebody around fortunate or willing enough to decorate my grave,” Phillips said.
