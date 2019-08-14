Ten Nelson County Public Schools educators have been recognized for their efforts in the school division and awarded the 2019 Smyth Education Award.
According to a news release from Dan Layman, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, each of the 10 educators were given a plaque and $1,000 during an award ceremony Aug. 2.
“The Smyth Education Award recognizes and rewards outstanding staff performance in the public schools of Nelson County,” according to the release.
Doris Bibb, a language arts teacher at Nelson Middle School; Regina Campbell, an instructional aide within the Bright Star Pre-K program at Tye River; Kristi Dedor, an early childhood education teacher at Tye River; Nora Hagar, a fourth grade teacher at Tye River; Suzanne Hauschner, an alternative education and GED teacher at the high school; Janet Hudson, the Food Service Manager at the high school; Marvin Martin, a custodian at the high school; Cristi Massie, a fifth grade teacher at Tye River; Cole Ramsey, an agricultural teacher and Future Farmers of America sponsor, at the high school; and Brandy Witts, a second grade teacher at Rockfish River Elementary School, were the 2019 recipients.
“Nelson County Public Schools is excited that ten of our staff members have been honored for the Smyth Awards this year,” Martha Eagle, division superintendent, said in an email. “The Smyth Family has been so gracious for many years and I truly appreciate their generosity.”
For the past 22 years, the award has been funded by Mary Beth and Gordon Smyth and managed by the Community Foundation of the Blue Ridge. The Smyths lived in Nellysford for about 30 years. Gordon passed away in 2011 and Mary Beth now lives in Charlottesville. Every year, a handful of Nelson County Public School educators are chosen for their innovative teaching style, creative lessons, and ability to positively impact and recognize each child they teach.
“Recognizing and honoring staff members for exceeding expectations and going above and beyond the call of duty is a welcome gesture that encourages and inspires all staff,” Eagle said.