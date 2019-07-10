With the help of county funding, residents in Lovingston can now fearlessly drive down Tanbark Plaza.
The five business owners on Tanbark Plaza off of Main Street agreed to each pay one-fifth of the almost $34,000 cost of repairs and repaving if the county helped with the rest.
Although there was some concern this would set the precedent of county funding for any private road, the majority of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors voted to contribute $1,000 in March.
The repaving, now complete, began on June 25.
The small stretch of road is home to multiple businesses including El Mariachi Restaurant, Region Ten Horizon House, a Rite Aid, a tax office and property owned by the Saunders family.
On March 14, Tommy Harvey, vice chair and North District representative; Jesse Rutherford, East District representative; and Thomas Bruguiere, West District representative voted in favor of passing the motion. Larry Saunders, chair and South District representative abstained from voting because of a conflict of interest. Ernie Reed, Central District representative, was absent.