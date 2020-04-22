Nelson County staff encouraged the board of supervisors during an April 15 meeting to move forward with a feasibility study on consolidating the county’s two elementary schools.
The feasibility study would examine the validity of consolidating Tye River and Rockfish Elementary schools and would seek to confirm information gathered in an initial report. The document outlines possible ways to consolidate the schools as well as uses for the facilities should students be moved out and other capital projects that can be undertaken as a result.
Supervisors approved a motion during a specially called session March 26 to give the initial report to Nelson County School Board members for their review and to establish a designated joint meeting to further discuss both school consolidation and budget needs.
While the planned joint session between both the Nelson County School Board and the board of supervisors has not yet happened, County Administrator Steve Carter said he believes the sooner the county can move forward with the feasibility study the better.
“I would just suggest to the board that moving forward with that study would be very helpful if what’s been proposed in the study turns out to be correct,” Carter said.
He noted if correct, the county could be looking at an additional roughly $6 million in funding that could be used as supervisors see fit.
“The key for me would be to confirm what it would take to consolidate and what those savings would be and what you could do with those savings,” Carter said of the study.
South District Supervisor Robert Barton, a former Nelson County Public Schools educator, restated his opposition to the idea of school consolidation during the meeting.
“The ideal primary school is for three to four hundred students,” Barton said. “There are tremendous benefits to be accrued from having a school that size.”
Carter said that if supervisors moved forward with the study — which he estimated could cost about $20,000 to $25,000 — that it could consist of a multi-discipline team able to examine all aspects of consolidation, including what potential effects on quality of education would look like.
Both Carter and North District Supervisor and board of supervisors chairman Tommy Harvey said the county does not require specific approval from the school board in order to begin the feasibility study.
Central District Supervisor Ernie Reed and East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said they are in favor of waiting for input from the school board before moving forward, however.
“I think it’s important that we at least hear from — if not get together with — the school board before voting to go ahead with the study because that keeps us on equal footing with a good foundation no matter what we decide to do,” Reed said.
The initial report presented to supervisors during the March 26 meeting lists three reasons for considering school consolidation: declining enrollment, a decrease in state funding and an increase in local money being used to meet division funding requests. The report also makes note of static revenue growth in the county as being unable to facilitate those requests.
Originally planned for before April 14, the two boards have not been able to meet as of Tuesday. The two boards also plan to work on the school division’s budget during the joint session.
Reach Cropper at (434) 385-5522.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.