Nelson County High School students will tell a “tale as old as time” as they take on Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” which opens Friday night.
“Beauty and the Beast” tells the story of a prince and his servants who are transformed by the spell of an enchantress, who turns the prince into a beast. It isn’t until he can learn to love and be loved that the spell will be broken and he will be transformed into his former self.
Diana Driver, drama teacher at the high school, said one of the reasons she decided on “Beauty and the Beast” is because the show is a favorite for families and the money made from the play could be used to help the school division.
“We’re in a bit of a budget crisis and I know this is a family favorite and something people can bring their kids to, so we thought this would be a good time to do this,” Driver said.
According to Driver, the play contains a total of 22 musical numbers and eight “big” dance numbers. She said choreographer and French teacher Meaghan Schray has done a great job of coordinating those dance numbers and getting students ready for opening night.
“She has done a great job of having over 50 people with plates and forks and knives and teacups and having all these moving parts in an iconic song. … “Be Our Guest” is a monster and I know that is something that people will look forward to because it’s so recognizable,” Driver said.
Driver said the students have worked hard since December to learn the play.
“We’ve been working so long and my expectation is we get through it and they’re proud of themselves and I know that’s going to happen,” Driver said. “Whether or not it’s going to be exactly as I picture, I’m not sure, but I am always amazed at what they come up with by the end.”
Driver said the students’ song-to-song rehearsal last Friday was the first time putting costumes on each of the more than 50 cast members and seeing what pieces or missing costume items still needed to be addressed.
Between the cast, pit musicians and backstage personnel, Driver estimated there are about 70 people working on the production.
The cast had rehearsals Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, and a dress rehearsal Wednesday for parents, but Driver said students will take the day off today before opening night to mend their voices and costumes.
Nelson County High School junior Tucker Shannon, who plays Beast, said while parent night serves as a sort of soft opening, it will provide the cast a chance to fix any last-minute details.
“It’s kind of like the real thing, but it’s still somewhat of a rehearsal, and if anything were to go wrong there we’d definitely fix it and make opening night pretty perfect,” Shannon said.
Senior Mhairi MacRae, who plays Mrs. Potts, said she is particularly excited for the opening number of the play.
“When the scene starts it’s kind of mystical because it’s the enchantress and she casts a spell on the prince and the opening number is Belle and its so colorful so it goes from dark to colors and it’s a really nice contrast and there’s a bunch of energy,” MacRae said.
Driver said this is the first time the school will attempt “Beauty and the Beast.” She said the only other Disney performance she’s done with the high school was “The Little Mermaid” four years ago.
She said there will be four performances. Opening night is at 7 p.m. Friday, there will be two performances at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and the final performance will be at 2 p.m Sunday.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children or students, including college students with a college ID. Tickets for military personnel and first responders are $5 and seniors 65 and older are free.
