A Staunton man was found guilty of racketeering in Nelson County Circuit Court last week.
On Aug. 7, Leslie Bishop, Sr., 58, was found guilty by a jury on one count of racketeering. The jury deliberated for three hours at the close of the two day trial, and recommended a five-year sentence.
Bishop was charged with one count of racketeering for his involvement with what Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford called “ a corrupt organization of individuals that trafficked drugs into Nelson County and Central Virginia from November 1, 2016 through November 1, 2018” in a news release on Aug. 8.
During opening arguments Aug. 6, Rutherford asked the jury to think about football as they listened to testimony.
“Think of this case as you hear the facts as a sports game,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford said in every football game, there are a number of starters, second and third-string players, and coaches that work together toward one common goal. Rutherford said although Bishop may not be the star quarterback, he’s part of the team.
“Leslie Bishop came into this game, and he wanted in,” Rutherford said.
Staunton-based Defense Attorney Dana Cormier argued just because his client might know someone who knows someone that doesn’t make him involved in any conspiracy or racketeering enterprise as the Commonwealth wants the jury to believe.
“You have to determine the credibility of the witness; who to believe and what to believe,” Cormier told the jury.
Cormier went on to cite lack of evidence in Bishop’s participation in racketeering with these individuals, despite years of investigation.
“At the end of the day, Leslie Bishop was not involved with this drug dealing enterprise,” Cormier said.
During the trial Aug. 6 and 7, testimony was heard from a number of the individuals including Phillip Bennet from Atlanta, Georgia. On Aug. 6, Bennet testified about his involvement and knowledge of bringing methamphetamine into Nelson County and identified those he had met while participating in racketeering, including pointing out Bishop in the courtroom.
Bennet pled guilty to two counts of racketeering and enhanced distribution of methamphetamine in the Nelson County Circuit Court last year. Bennet will be sentenced on Aug. 20.
Bishop is scheduled for sentencing at 3 p.m. on Nov. 12.
According to the news release from Rutherford, the charge stems from a lengthy investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office, the Skyline Drug Task Force, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (J.A.D.E.) Task Force, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Nelson County.
“The jury’s finding represents a unique accomplishment by the Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office. We have used a legal tool by which those that participate in complex criminal organizations trafficking drugs can be prosecuted for their participation both inside and outside of Nelson County,” the Aug. 8 release said.