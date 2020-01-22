A Shipman woman was sentenced in Nelson Circuit Court on Jan. 14 to a year and one month in jail on charges of burglary, grand larceny, trespassing and possessing a firearm as a felon.
Anne Michelle Reith, 51, was arrested in late 2018 and charged with two counts each of burglary and grand larceny and one count each of possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon and trespassing, according to online court records. Nelson County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Erik Laub said the home Reith was convicted of breaking into is located on Patrick Henry Highway in Roseland.
Laub said the victim reported the home had been broken into and was left in disarray in the summer of 2016. After interactions with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office the victim installed a security camera in the garage that in the summer of 2018 captured images of two women coming to and from the property, which had valuable antiques in it, in a black Jeep, according to Laub.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation revealed Reith was one of the women, said Laub. Her daughter, Kathryn Reith, also was charged in the case, he said.
Kathryn Reith is charged with breaking and entering and is set to next appear in Nelson Circuit Court for deferred disposition on Oct. 13, according to court records. Prosecutors dropped one count each of breaking and entering and grand larceny against Kathryn Reith, court records show.
Investigators searched Anne Reith’s home in Shipman and recovered stolen items, some of which have been returned, Laub said. The victim estimates the items still missing have a value of nearly $20,000.
“Some of it is irreplaceable,” Laub said of the stolen items.
Judge Frederick Watson sentenced Anne Reith to 11 years behind bars with all but a year and one month suspended, Laub said. She was released on bond while awaiting a Jan. 23 hearing on the restitution amount, according to Laub.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.