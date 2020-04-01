Members of the Nelson County Service Authority said they would like to consider options with late fees in response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Jesse Rutherford, the authority’s East District representative, said the potential move could be in the best interest of many residents who have lost their jobs as a result of businesses either laying off staff or shutting their doors.
“This is an interesting pandemic in the sense that everyone who is an hourly worker is not working because they’ve been laid off; whether it be temporary or permanent we don’t know yet,” Rutherford said during the authority’s March 19 meeting.
He also said he was curious to hear if other water authorities in surrounding localities had enacted new policies of their own.
Executive Director George Miller said the only action he is aware of is utilities — not just limited to water — cannot be disconnected for lack of payment, but they also cannot waive fees entirely.
“We don’t want to waive the charges. We need that money,” said Justin Shimp, the authority’s North District representative.
Rutherford, Shimp and Ernie Reed, who represents the Central District, said they supported further discussing late fees in April, once the authority has a better handle on how residents are being affected. No final decisions were made on the topic.
“Hopefully it’s not a problem, but if it is we’ll talk about it,” Shimp said of the late fees.
Miller said the coronavirus shouldn’t affect the authority’s operations.
“That’s the thing about the service authority, we operate in emergency mode every day of the week. When a storm’s coming, when a hurricane’s coming or four feet of snow is forecasted, it makes no difference to us. We have people scheduled to work every day of the year, we keep our tanks full, we process our sewage, that’s how we work every day of the year,” Miller said.
The authority also discussed updates regarding projects at the Wintergreen Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Schuyler Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The Wintergreen plant currently is facing a consent order from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and an estimated $20 million project for collection system improvements and plant replacement to bring the facility into compliance, according to the Nelson County Service Authority website.
Jennifer Fitzgerald, board secretary and treasurer, said the authority has delayed interim financing for the project after review from the board’s auditor. She said the annual payment for a $20 million loan equals about $928,000 which the authority will not be able to meet. Based on information from the auditor, the authority only can afford yearly payments of no more than $540,000.
As a result, the authority is working alongside an engineering firm to look into ways to bring the cost of the project down to about $12 million to $14 million.
CHA Consulting Inc. — the authority’s consulting firm — advised the service authority consider raising the sewer rate at Wintergreen 3% each year for the next three years. Fitzgerald said this would net an extra $45,000 in annual revenue.
“So right now that’s what we’re dealing with, to try and make the Wintergreen project a viable project,” Fitzgerald said.
The authority also was approved for a 75% grant and 25% loan application from the United States Department of Agriculture to fund improvements at the Schuyler Wastewater Treatment Plant earlier in March.
In order to be eligible for the funding, the authority was required to pay off a project involving the U.S. 29 corridor sewer line, which Miller said Tuesday in a phone interview was about $1.2 million. The county and authority had reached an agreement to split the costs of the U.S. 29 corridor project halfway in order to meet eligibility.
With eligibility secured, Miller said the authority now is required to meet 47 other conditions as required by a letter of conditions from USDA before it can receive funding.
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
