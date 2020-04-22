Nelson County Public School officials updated school board members on the division’s response to COVID-19 during an April 16 meeting.
The school board and division officials met in the cafeteria of Tye River Elementary School with only limited seating available. Superintendent Martha Eagle presented documents to the board detailing the three-phase response by officials regarding continuity of education during the pandemic.
She said with the third phase, parents have received information regarding continued learning and a “frequently asked questions” document which ranges in topics from graduation to fourth-quarter grades and credits. These updates were provided to parents earlier in the month.
The division has continued with its weekly meals distribution program, which it established in phase one, and is currently making new material available to students in both online and paper formats, according to Eagle.
As of press time Tuesday the Virginia Department of Health reported that 9,451 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, which is an increase of 461 from the 8,990 reported Monday, and 321 people have died of the virus. Nelson County has five cases as of press time, according to VDH.
Eagle said the division has maintained two goals throughout its response to the changes brought by the coronavirus.
“I know things have changed, we’ve had to alter things and we’ll continue to alter things as this whole event unfolds, but the two goals have been meal service for the families and the community and instructional engagement,” Eagle said.
Nelson County Public Schools also is applying for a waiver freeing the division from meeting a required number of school days.
According to Eagle, the waiver notes each school in Nelson County is unable to meet a minimum required 180 teaching days or 990 teaching hours for the 2019-2020 school year because of the mandate by Gov. Ralph Northam shuttering schools for the rest of the academic year.
Eagle noted that the waiver application is only a formality but requires a signature from board chairwoman Janet Tuner-Giles.
A letter from State Superintendent James Lane addressed to division superintendents notes neither federal nor local funding will be reduced as a result of not meeting the minimum amount of instructional time.
Board members were not required to vote on the application.
Eagle also told the board to anticipate a change in the 2020-2021 school calendar in the coming months to adjust for the loss time. The division will be looking at the start and end dates as well as adding an additional 20 to 25 minutes to the school day, she said.
In other news:
Assistant Superintendent also updated board members on current capital improvement projects happening at the four schools.
Work is continuing on capital projects already approved by the Nelson County Board of Supervisors.
Irvin said work on the track located at the high school is set to begin April 27. The four engineering studies being performed at the high school and middle school site — which include the brick veneer, pavement issues, the greenhouse and placement of a new welding facility — also are currently being done.
She said the division is rebidding or renegotiating prices on some other projects as well.
Eagle said, however, it is to her understanding that any capital project not already approved is on hold because the remaining balance from the division’s capital improvement fund is now being used to help cover expenses to the county’s personal property tax relief measure which was approved by supervisors April 15.
“That’s our understanding, yes, that the money that we had leftover still to do things with is being used for savings for our tax relief,” Eagle said.
West District school board member Shannon Powell expressed concerns over not having that money for other pressing capital improvement projects.
“I understand that we’ve got budget things going on and i understand that we’ve got big challenges from the coronavirus, but at the end of the day we’ve got buildings we’re responsible for and we need to have some idea on how to manage and maintain those,” Powell said.
Board members and division officials said they would look to the future joint session with supervisors for guidance on other capital project funding.
Reach Cropper at (434) 385-5522.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.