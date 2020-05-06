Saunders Brothers Farm Market in Nelson County has donated thousands of plants and flowering shrubs to the doctors and nurses of area hospitals and health centers.
Saunders Brothers, located in Piney River, made the donation to area medical workers to recognize those on the front lines of fighting the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“We were just thinking what could we do to kind of brighten the day for these nurses and doctors that are on the front lines,” said Jim Saunders, who oversees human resources.
Most recently, Saunders Brothers delivered a thousand azaleas and other flowering shrubs to the staff of the University of Virginia Medical Center on April 17, according to a news release.
“We would like to thank the nurses and doctors at UVA for their dedication and commitment to fight this virus. These health professionals are on the front line every day fighting the pandemic and we want to tell them that we appreciate what they are doing,” Paul Saunders, of Saunders Brothers Farm Market, said in the release.
When they arrived at the hospital and began unloading the plants, Jim Saunders said people began pouring out out of the building.
“Everybody was just so appreciative. It was a humbling experience for us is what it was,” Jim Saunders said.
Saunders Brothers also donated phlox — flowering perennials — to the medical staff of Blue Ridge Medical Center at both the Arrington and Amherst facilities, the news release said.
“We appreciate the good work that our local Blue Ridge Medical Center does in helping keep all of us healthy. We want to thank them for their assistance during this pandemic,” Jim Saunders said.
In addition to the plants donated to UVa and Blue Ridge, Saunders Brothers donated 1,500 phlox to nurses and doctors at Centra Health Hospitals at Lynchburg General, Virginia Baptist, Bedford Memorial, Southside Community Hospital in Farmville and the Gretna Emergency Department.
The plants delivered to Lynchburg General Hospital were donated April 10. All donations came in a span of a couple weeks.
Jim Saunders noted as social distancing becomes a staple of everyday life, one thing people can still do is yard work and the donated plants will help medical workers get a jump on that.
While currently there are no plans for anymore distributions, Jim Saunders said if an opportunity to make more donations presents itself, Saunders Brothers Farm Market will consider it.
“I just hope when they look at those plants they’ll look back and think, ‘We overcame this virus,’” Jim Saunders said.
Reach Cropper at (434) 385-5522.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.