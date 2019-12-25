Nelson kids got a treat last week just before Christmas when Santa Claus popped in to say “Hi,” take photos, and tell tales of the North Pole.
On Dec.18, a handful of kids and a few infants came to Nelson United Methodist Church and spent two hours with Jolly Old Saint Nick.
Santa told the kids all about how reindeer fly, how he gets in houses and down chimneys, and how he can make it to every child’s home in just one night. Red fairy dust, he said as he held a glowing red globe-like object, makes reindeer fly. Yellow fairy dust helps him get down narrow chimneys, green fairy dust gets presents from the North Pole into his big bag, and blue fairy dust manipulates time.
“If I didn’t have [fairy dust] I couldn’t do Christmas. It takes a year of fairy dust to do Christmas,” Santa told the wide-eyed kids.
The other “SOS’s” or “Secrets of Santa” as he called them, he kept to himself. As an added treat he let the children sign his book, gave them printed photos of himself and Rudolph, and even brought snow from the North Pole.
“I really like it. I think he does a great job telling stories. My oldest daughter really loves it,” Rachel Spalding, a parent, said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.