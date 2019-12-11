Nelson County Public Schools hosted surprise visitors last week.
On Dec. 5, a group of Lovingston-Rockfish and Massies Mill Ruritan club members spent the day traveling to various schools, handing out dictionaries and teaching the students a little bit about the county’s history.
The Ruritan mascot, Rudy Bear, and history’s Gov. Thomas Nelson Jr., — played by Thomas Nelson, Jr., a descendant of the actual Thomas Nelson Jr., — attended the dictionary distribution for third graders at Rockfish River Elementary, North Branch School, Afton Christian, and Tye River Elementary schools.
“We raise money throughout the year and try to do good things with it,” David Hight, Massies Mill Ruritan club member, told the third grade students at Tye River.
Hight told the kids about the Ruritan clubs and the fundraising efforts that helped make the dictionary distribution possible, before introducing Gov. Thomas Nelson Jr. and Rudy Bear.
“We always try to help the community and every year we try to give every third grader one of these books,” Hight said.
Nelson, dressed in period clothing from the 1700s, told the students about his fourth great-grandfather, Gov. Thomas Nelson, Jr., who was one of the richest men to sign the Declaration of Independence, and how he helped establish America.
“I like to play him to remember what he did. He gave everything he had to help this become America,” Nelson said.
Nelson told the students his fourth great-grandfather had 11 kids with his wife, Lucy, and when Nelson County broke away from present-day Amherst County, one of the governor’s friends suggested the new county be named after him. Nelson also told them about the governor’s friend, George Washington.
“That’s where the county’s name came from,” Nelson said to the students.
Ed Hicks, from the Lovingston-Rockfish Ruritan club, said the clubs have been having the giveaway for decades.
“It’s been at least 20 years,” Hicks said.
More than 140 dictionaries were passed out to the third graders in the schools and to some of the home-schooled students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.