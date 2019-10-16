A Nelson County man was found guilty last week of drug and assault charges from an incident two years ago.
Following an Oct. 8 bench trial, Nelson Circuit Judge Frederick Watson found Travis Fitzgerald, 36, of Roseland, guilty of one felony count of assault and battery of an officer, one misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice, two felony counts of possession of fentanyl, and one felony count of possession of over 10 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Fitzgerald also was found guilty on one misdemeanor count of eluding law enforcement officers and one count of possession of marijuana, originally a charge of possession with intent to distribute. The prosecution dropped a second felony assault and battery charge.
The assault and battery charge carries a minimum of six months and the possession of meth charge carries a minimum of five years.
In interviews after the trial, Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Erik Laub said on Sept. 8, 2017 two sheriff’s deputies saw a car leaving a known drug house and followed it to the defendant’s driveway after unsuccessfully attempting to pull it over. The deputies pulled their guns and demanded the driver get out of the car; he did, and was placed into custody, but only after a struggle, Laub said.
Laub said Fitzgerald struck one of the deputies, Zachary Clarkson, several times. Between searching the car, Fitzgerald, and a camper on the property, deputies found meth, marijuana, fentanyl, scales with residue, drug-packaging items and $1,000 in cash, among other items, Laub said.
Fitzgerald’s lawyer, David Heilberg, said the arrest and subsequent search and seizure of Fitzgerald’s vehicle are problematic and said the search warrant for the camper was based on what was found in the car.
“Essentially the issue that might go up on an appeal is whether they could search the car without a warrant,” Heilberg said in an interview Oct. 9 in which he also questioned the validity of the eluding charge, saying Fitzgerald drove home and it was a “very short distance.” He noted appeals aren’t usually submitted until after sentencing.
Fitzgerald will be back in court on Oct. 22 for a jury trial on related racketeering charges. He will be sentenced Dec. 9 for the guilty verdict found last week.
