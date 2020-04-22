The Rockfish Valley Foundation is celebrating the 50th international Earth Day with a digital art show.
Earth-Art-Athon is open to all students in Nelson County and surrounding areas including Charlottesville and Staunton and the counties of Albemarle, Amherst, Augusta and Rockbridge.
The foundation is accepting anything that can be considered art so long as it pertains to celebrating the earth or protecting the planet. Guidelines for the contest say anything from visual to performance art will be accepted.
Students can enter the online art contest by posting submissions to Facebook along with the hashtag #EarthArtAthon, emailing submissions to programdi rector@rockfishvalley.org or giving submissions to a teacher or other school staff member during designated meal and learning packet distribution times and dates for the division, according to a flyer for the event.
Distribution events are held Wednesdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and again from 4 to 6 p.m. at all four schools.
“We chose to expand the accessibility to not just Nelson but also surrounding counties and cities in order to encourage community involvement in Earth-Art-Athon and to extend the deadline to ensure an optimal amount of participants,” Katrina Broughman, program director at the foundation, said in an email. “We have already begun to see a variety of impressively creative work done by students in Nelson County.”
Submissions for the art contest are due by June 10.
The Earth-Art-Athon is replacing a poster contest originally planned to take place during the Earth Day Nelson Festival.
Rockfish Valley Foundation also is holding daily Earth Day challenges on their Facebook page until April 25.
The foundation had originally planned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with Earth Day Nelson Festival April 19, but that event has been postponed until Aug. 23 because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. This also would have coincided with the opening of the Natural History Center, but that has been postponed until further notice.
Peter Agelasto, president of Rockfish Valley Foundation, said the decision to take Earth Day online came from Earth Day Virginia, which the foundation is a part of. The foundation decided to repurpose the poster contest and make it a digital art show as a result.
Agelasto noted the foundation also will be celebrating its 15th year in August.
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.