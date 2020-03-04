The party spilled out the front doors of the Rockfish Valley Community Center, down the steps and across the lawn to a tiny fire pit, where a copy of the mortgage was going up in flames.
To mark its 20th anniversary, the center, now a staple of the Nelson County community, was officially retiring its debt. After 10 years of incremental payments to the county, the once-abandoned almost 80-year-old school building officially belongs to Rockfish Valley Community Center, Inc.
On Saturday night, Executive Director Stuart Mills described the mortgage burning as pure relief. The center, built out of the vandalized ruin of the old Rockfish Elementary school, littered with graffiti, debris and broken windows, has found financial stability and a lively community after two decades.
“When we got here, it was not a foregone conclusion that we would ever fully own this place ... scraping together that payment every year for the first few years was tough,” Mills said. Having started as the executive director in 2012 alongside Operations Manager Sara Taylor, Mills said that the “survival of the place was a question mark.”
But with a strong community of volunteers and a “roll up your sleeves” work ethic, Mills said they have made the move from survival to sustainability.
“In the absence of something like this, where do people gather?” Mills asked. Through two decades of work, he said, they have created a place for culture, recreation, education and good, old-fashioned parties.
At its 20th-anniversary potluck dinner and dance in February, Marian Pearce and Ellen Neal were sitting at a table in the concert hall, sipping drinks and listening to the Eric Knutson band playing plucky bluegrass on the auditorium stage.
One of the community center’s original founders, Pearce said the entire endeavor began with just “three women and a kitchen table.”
She said fellow founder Neal spearheaded the effort, seeking a space to create children’s programming she felt was lacking in the community. At the group’s first meeting in the building, there was no heat and they sat in a circle of tiny, plastic chairs left over from the elementary school’s kindergarten classroom.
Pearce said she remembered cleaning out the 26,000-square-foot building, and helping to establish a community space from the ground up.
“I think it’s really important for people to understand they have advocacy, and they can start things in their community,” said Pearce of the mission they began 20 years before. “People can take their own agency.”
What began as a small group of Ruritan members and home-schooling parents, quickly became a nonprofit membership-drive organization, governed by an elected board of directors.
Mills stressed that the center has always relied on the tireless efforts of volunteers like those who founded it. He remembered his second year with the center, when staff was forced to replace all of the insulation on the building’s steam pipes in order to rid the old school building of asbestos.
This led to teams of volunteers army-crawling through a snakeskin filled crawlspace under the building, pulling insulation on sleds behind them. They rewrapped the entire labyrinth of piping, what he said amounted to thousands of feet.
In eight years, he estimated about $400,000 has gone into the building’s renovations, aided by community fundraising, income from the Treasure Chest thrift store and room rentals to local businesses.
From a coffee shop and yoga studio, to an Indian restaurant and art cooperative, the center leases space to more than a dozen organizations and businesses.
“People come here to meet somebody for lunch, and wind up staying for half the day,” Taylor said.
With free courses offered at Rockfish University; an educational space for seminars, classes, meetings, conferences and training sessions; acres of recreational fields and SK8 Nelson, a skate park boasting the area’s only half pipe, Taylor said they have carved out a diverse environment for anyone in the community to enjoy.
“One of the things that attracted me to the community center was the limitless scope and potential of the facility and the organization. It’s not locked into just music, or just food, or just shopping — you could do anything here,” Taylor said. “If you can think of it, we can do it.”
Having grown up in Nelson County, Taylor said the community center is a building filled with history. She said people come by throughout the week to feed their nostalgia and then find themselves enjoying the facilities that sprung up in the school’s place.
Longtime board member Gifford Childs remembers taking his kids to school there in the 1980s; his first memories are out on the soccer fields, and stripping auditorium seats from the room where the band was playing on Saturday night.
He remembered the efforts of the beginning, acquiring the building from the county and encouraging people to show up to the early programs.
“Twenty years later we have a few employees and parking lots are full all the time,” Childs said. “I think it’s important to the whole county ... there’s something for just about everybody here.”
Sarah Jane Stewart facilitated the burning of the mortgage, a document that she signed 10 years before while president of the board. Putting to rest the $16,000 owed to the county, she said past years have ushered in an organizational infrastructure beyond what she could have imagined.
When they first scraped together the money to hire Mills as an executive director in 2012, she said they had enough money to pay him for half a year — and that he would have to raise the rest.
Now, with a team of staff and a membership more than 500 strong, the center is well on its way to another 20 years of survival.
Even now, Stewart said she comes to the center several times a week — for yoga, exercise classes, tai chi or just a cup of coffee to get through the day.
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
