Nelson County Public Schools has named Wendy Lane, a Rockfish River Elementary School special education teacher, as the division's Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.
According to a news release from the division, candidates for the award are reviewed by a four-member committee composed of community leaders and retired teachers.
Lane was chosen by the committee for her articulation of what learning should look like and advocacy for student success.
“Mrs. Lane is a passionate educator who is driven by a desire to make a positive impact on each of her students every day. She works collaboratively with her colleagues and understands the importance of developing positive relationships to gain trust and respect. She is committed to professional learning and inspires all educators to be of high quality and to always keep the student’s needs front and center,” Superintendent Martha Eagle said in the release.
Since schools shuttered their doors for the remainder of the school year in March, Lane said she and her colleagues have found different ways to connect with students and foster success.
"Personally, I have found myself connecting with student families not only to support them academically, but socially and emotionally as well," Lane said.
Lane first began her teaching career in Hampton City Schools in 1998 and has served in her current position at Rockfish for the past three years, the release said.
Rockfish River Elementary Principal Crystal Choate said Lane represents all the core values of the school and is well deserving of the teacher of the year award.
Choate said Lane as "passionate, caring, and has high expectations for all students. She consistently exemplifies excellence in education and demonstrates her commitment and love for the profession through her actions and words. Mrs. Lane is a lifelong learner and an expert in her field."
Each spring the county's four schools recognize their own teachers of the year and the division chooses from those nominations.
"I am truly humbled by the fact that my colleagues nominated me for Rockfish River Elementary’s School’s Teacher of the Year," Lane said in an email. "Being selected Nelson County Public School’s Teacher of the Year is an even greater honor."
The release states Lane will finalize her application to submit to the Virginia Department of Education to participate in the Mary V. Bicouvaris Virginia Teacher of the Year Program.
