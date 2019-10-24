Mrs. Crystal Choate, principal has announced A, A/B Honor Roll and Diligence Award for the first nine academic weeks of the 2019- 2020 School Year at Rockfish River Elementary School.
3rd Grade Honor Roll
Sabrina Bellante, Iva Birckhead, Avrie Clausen, Madison Drum, Abagail Gibson, Hollace Jackson, Layten Mays, Alexis Pannell, Dominic Truslow, Will Winter, Elijah Blair, Mayra Camacho-Torres, Fern Eckles, Chloe Hernandez, Trenton Perry, Peyton Rath, Lia Rodgers, Ben Small, Lyla Tigert, Raylan Baldwin, Sydney Cason, Adamari Flores-Sanchez, Chloe Mann, Zachary Manthey, Parker McDonald, Will Nelson, Sophia Pannell, Vivian Rigby, Emily Tucker.
4th Grade Honor Roll
Khloe Buckley, Edvin Bueso Bueso, Josie Critzer, Willow Fairchild, Akhenaten Graver, Orion Dettweiler, Kamryn Short, Evan Smack, Tucker Bunin, Parker Hicks, Caroline Huffman, Marley Sipe, Samuel Spehar, Alyssa Turner.
5th Grade Honor Roll
Samuel Baker, Vlad Fenton, Dawson Fitzgerald, Guenivere Hernandez, Kaedan Mitchell, Megan Tharpe, Jayna Birckhead, Bryce Giles, Mitchell Guliford, Everett Kellerman, Laila Shelton, Isabel Ackman, Chase Bartley, Willow Buck, Willow Garrett, Ayden Irvine Jaedyn Monroe, Alivia Ramsey, Avary Sullivan, River Wood, Keyshawn Woodson.
3rd Grade “A” Honor Roll
Peri Eltzroth, Kristin Snead, Connor Tabor.
4th Grade “A” Honor Roll
Kyle Evans, Aleah Garrett, Olivia Nelson, Hunter Banton, Simone Campbell, Caroline Hatfield.
5th Grade “A” Honor Roll
Brent Tabor, Reagan Callahan, Hollin Eltzroth, Aidan Gunden, Alissa Ponton, Sebastian Vega-Macedo, Marley Jane White.
Diligence Award
Carter Hull, Lexi Simpson, Mason Tinnell, Joniah Meredith, Xavier Jacques.
