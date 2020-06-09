Third Grade Honor Roll

Raylon Baldwin, Brett Butler, Sydney Cason, Zachary Manthey, Will Nelson, Sophia Pannell, Vivian Rigby.

Fourth Grade Honor Roll

Eduin Bueso Bueso, Tucker Bunin, Josie Critzer, Willow Fairchild, Akhenaten Graver, Taylor Heeter, Carter Hull, Olivia Nelson, Tiffany Ogden.

Fifth Grade Honor Roll

Vlad Fenton, Dawson Fitzgerald, Guenivere Hernandez, Kaedan Mitchell, Summyer Pyell, Megan Tharpe.

Third Grade A Honor Roll

Parker McDonald, Emily Tucker.

Fourth Grade A Honor Roll

Khloe Buckley, Kyle Evans, Aleah Garrett, Marley Sipe, Jaxon Diehl, Samuel Spehar, Cameron Torres, Caroline Cason, Caroline Huffman.

Fifth Grade A Honor Roll

Samuel Baker, Brent Tabor.

Diligence Award

Gavin Monroe, Jayden Woodson, Brooklyn Hovey.

Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.

