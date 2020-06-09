Third Grade Honor Roll
Raylon Baldwin, Brett Butler, Sydney Cason, Zachary Manthey, Will Nelson, Sophia Pannell, Vivian Rigby.
Fourth Grade Honor Roll
Eduin Bueso Bueso, Tucker Bunin, Josie Critzer, Willow Fairchild, Akhenaten Graver, Taylor Heeter, Carter Hull, Olivia Nelson, Tiffany Ogden.
Fifth Grade Honor Roll
Vlad Fenton, Dawson Fitzgerald, Guenivere Hernandez, Kaedan Mitchell, Summyer Pyell, Megan Tharpe.
Third Grade A Honor Roll
Parker McDonald, Emily Tucker.
Fourth Grade A Honor Roll
Khloe Buckley, Kyle Evans, Aleah Garrett, Marley Sipe, Jaxon Diehl, Samuel Spehar, Cameron Torres, Caroline Cason, Caroline Huffman.
Fifth Grade A Honor Roll
Samuel Baker, Brent Tabor.
Diligence Award
Gavin Monroe, Jayden Woodson, Brooklyn Hovey.
