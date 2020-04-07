The Rockfish Valley Foundation recently announced trails at Spruce Creek Park will remain open for now, according to a news release.
The release notes extra precautions that are being taken as a result of COVID-19. Trash cans along the trails and at Spruce Creek Park have been removed and visitors are encouraged to take their trash with them.
There is the possibility of trails being closed early if visitors are not following the changes, the release says. It also says that while dogs are allowed on the trail, to keep them on leash at all times and to pick up after them until further notice.
The release recommends visitors of Spruce Creek Park wipe and wash hands before and after play. The pots and pans at the mud kitchen also have been removed.
The Natural History Center, which was planned to have a soft opening in the beginning of April, will remain closed until it is deemed safe to open.
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
