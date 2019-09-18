An Afton resident received approval last week to rezone property to fit the existing use of the land.
On Sept. 10, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to rezone residential (R-1) property at 47 Hillside Lane in Afton to A-1 agricultural.
The parcel of land is surrounded by agriculturally zoned property and used as such. If someone were to complain about the property, the owner would have no choice but to get rid of farm animals on site and other agricultural uses of the land and comply with any R-1 restrictions.
The owner wants to rezone now because he's trying to sell the land and wants to avoid any potential issues.
The application went to the planning commission in August and was met with unanimous recommendation of approval. The approval from the board of supervisors was made without comment from the public, the applicant, or much discussion from the board members.
"This is another example of wrong zoning," Tommy Harvey, vice chair and North District representative, told the board before the vote.
