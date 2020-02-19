Registration is open for youth soccer and baseball in Nelson County.
According to Nelson County Parks and Recreation Director Claire Richardson, children can now register for Coed Spring Soccer and Nelson Dixie Youth Coed and Dixie Boys Baseball.
Children ages 5 to 14 as of May 1 qualify for the soccer league. Price to register is $40 before Feb. 24. Price will increase to $50 Feb. 25 until March 2 deadline. There also will be a discount for each additional sibling per family, according to Richardson. Players are responsible for bringing a ball and shin guards.
Richardson said weeknight practices will begin the week of March 9 with games on Saturdays.
The baseball leagues are for boys and girls ages 4 to 15 as of April 30. Price is $55 through March 1 with a $10 price increase from March 2 to 8. A discount will be available for multiple children from the same family household. Skills day is March 1 from 3 to 5 p.m. at a location to be determined. Opening day is April 11.
Register online at www.nelsoncountyrecreation.com. Any parent having trouble registering online can either visit the office at 8445 Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston or call (434) 263-7130.
