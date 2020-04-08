Piedmont Virginia Community College announced April 1 it will begin virtual “getting started” information sessions for prospective students.

Beginning this month, Outreach Manager Denise McClanahan will introduce degree and certificate programs and provide information on student services and other resources to help students get started at PVCC, according to a news release.

The hour-long sessions are scheduled to take place April 11, from 10 to 11 a.m.; April 13, from 5 to 6 p.m.; April 14, from 6 to 7 p.m., and April 16, from 4 to 5 p.m.

The sessions are free and open to the public, however, registration is required. Those interested can sign up at www.pvcc.edu/outreach.

For more information, contact (434) 961-5275 or visit www.pvcc.edu/outreach.

