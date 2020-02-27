Nelson County no longer is operating the middle mile of fiber-optic network providing broadband access to citizens of Nelson County, according to a news release.
Earlier this month, officials with the county and Firefly Fiber Broadband announced the transfer of future operations to the provider. The network previously was operated by the Nelson County Broadband Authority.
“We are excited about the transfer of the county fiber, which will allow us to play a role in delivering true high speed broadband throughout Nelson County as we work to bridge the digital divide in all of Central Virginia,” Gary Wood, CEO of Firefly, said in the release.
Firefly — a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative — already is leasing and operating the fiber-optic network, according to the release.
The release states the transfer serves as part of an agreement that will result in more than 9,500 homes and businesses having access to broadband services over the next four years.
As part of the transfer, Firefly agreed to extend the fiber to areas “beyond and adjacent to the CVEC territory reaching another 1,000 homes and businesses.”
Nelson County Administrator Steve Carter said Firefly will not only take over the physical network but also administrative needs.
Carter said there were “a lot of moving parts” before the deal between Firefly and the county could be finalized. It required the approval of the county’s broadband authority and Firefly as well as approval from government agencies, which he said wasn’t received until fall 2019.
Carter estimated the transfer to Firefly will help connect about 90% of Nelson County. He said it has been a goal of the board of supervisors since 2006 to provide universal access to the people of Nelson.
“The project will actually realize the board of supervisors’ goal of having broadband. It’s incredible that this is actually happening,” he said.
Carter emphasized while the decision to use the service rests with the residents of Nelson County, the “ability will be there and that’s what’s so incredible.”
He said, through the transfer, there’s a chance 100% of Nelson County will be connected to broadband in the future.
According to the release, Firefly plans to continue to operate the network under the same rules and rates as previously set by the county, but it intends to lower wholesale rates in the near future. The lower wholesale rates will be offered to all internet service providers who provide service from the middle mile system.
As the operator of the middle mile system, Carter said Firefly is required to maintain open access by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, ensuring other ISPs still can provide service along the stretch of network.
He said current providers have a right to continue to use the former county middle mile until about 2030.
Jesse Rutherford, who is the Nelson County Broadband Authority chair, said this keeps the network open to competition.
“Even though Firefly is managing the fiber network, even if you don’t want them, you have the option of using another ISP,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford said the broadband authority moving forward is focusing on reaching specific areas with gaps in coverage.
“The purpose of the broadband authority has not gone away, but that’s our goal moving forward,” Rutherford said.
