The Nelson County High School one act play will head to states in three weeks, after a successful competition on Saturday.
On Nov. 9, the group of 16 one act students won the super region competition and will head to states to compete for top honors.
Diana Driver, the high school theater teacher, said the students selected a play this year that is vastly different from last year’s choice. The play this year, called ‘Les Fourberies De Scapin,’— French for ‘Scapin the Schemer’ — is a comedy about a man named Scapin and his mischievousness. Driver said the play, a physical comedy, was chosen by the students because it’s very different than the more serious one act play last year and was one they could adapt to fit their cast.
“We try to do something different every year,” Driver said.
After winning first place on Saturday, Driver said the next three weeks will be focused on not only fine-tuning the performance, but taking judges’ feedback and working it into the play. Driver said they will implement more music and more physicality.
“We love the challenge and opportunity to change what we’ve done,” Driver said.
Driver said the group has been rehearsing since September. Along with the group’s success as a whole, Max Dodson, a senior who plays Scapin, won best actor in the school’s sub-region and super-region. Four schools will move onto states on Dec. 2. Driver said all of the schools have yet to be announced.
“It’s fun, smart theater,” Driver said. “These kids have worked so hard to show they can do something different from last year and still be successful.”
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.