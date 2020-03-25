The Nelson County Historical society has postponed the April 4 opening of Oakland Museum over concerns of the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Taking note of the spread of the virus and the emergency declaration made by Gov. Ralph Northam, the society’s executive committee decided to not risk exposure to society members or visitors, according to a news release.
The opening was to coincide with the unveiling of a “new timeline of county history and an enhanced Hurricane Camille exhibit” featuring a new TV channel displaying content related to the 1969 flood.
The annual membership meeting, scheduled for April 5, also has been postponed until further notice.
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
