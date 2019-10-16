The fourth and final school resource officer is in the Nelson County Public School system and for the law enforcement veteran with 18 years experience, the new position is a welcomed change of pace with a few added challenges.
Thirty-nine year old Jeremiah Templeton wears many hats. For the past 18 years, Templeton has served as a road deputy in Amherst and at Liberty University. Templeton was a shift supervisor, a field training officer, and is a general instructor who specializes in taser, radar, baton, and defensive tactics. Templeton is also an EMT and a firefighter with 12 years as a rescue squad volunteer under his belt. On top of his career, he’s a father of two young daughters and currently working on his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. On Aug. 26, Templeton acquired yet another hat as SRO for Nelson Middle School. He’s said it’s an adjustment, but is excited for the new job.
“The majority of students want you to be here. They look up to you and respect you as a person. For the ones that don’t, this is where my presence has a chance to make a difference for them,” Templeton said.
Templeton said people can have a misunderstanding about police officers when they are older that’s been ingrained in them. Now that he’s working with middle school students, he’s hoping to change how many see law enforcement officers and have a positive impact on the students’ lives before they get to high school and beyond.
“There is a stigma about police and being in the school system allows kids to have their first experience with law enforcement in a positive way,” Templeton said.
For Templeton, with a month of being in the middle school under his belt, the job is three fold. First and foremost is the safety aspect, second is to address any criminal behavior that may come into the middle school, and last but not least for Templeton is to form good relationships with the students.
“We don’t want kids to be scared of us,” Templeton said.
This new aspect of police work allows Templeton to not only have a positive impact on other kids, but allows him to be home with his wife and daughters more often than when he was a road deputy.
“This type of job is a more structured job. You have a typical schedule you stay to. There are not a lot of extra nights, holidays, and weekends,” Templeton said.
The new position also provides some added challenges Templeton is having to adjust to. As a road deputy or beat cop, he said, the job is a reactive one because you are always responding to calls where a person or people are already in trouble. It’s just the nature of the job. Now, as an SRO, Templeton said it’s all about recognizing and addressing issues before they arise later in life.
“If I can at least give you a chance to know what’s wrong and what you’re not allowed to do, maybe when you get older you won’t. When you’re in field work you don’t get to do those things,” Templeton said.
Templeton said in the field, he’s responding to calls when something unfortunate has already happened or in the midst of happening.
“With this job you get a chance to be proactive in a different form,” Templeton said.
For the high school SRO Zach Barnett, having a fellow officer in the middle school just next door is a huge stress reliever.
“He already has a lot of experience under his belt and has brought a lot of knowledge with him. It’s great to have him,” Barnett said.
Barnett added that now each of the four schools have a resource officer, it’s a huge comfort for both the sheriff’s office and him to know there is coverage everywhere. Barnett said the SROs have the freedom and space to now implement some proactive programs in their respective schools.
“We’re looking forward to seeing what [the SROs] come up with. They have the freedom to work with the administration, come up with their own programs, and run with it,” Barnett said.
The experience Templeton brings to the middle school after being a first responder since he was 21 years old is one of main reasons Sheriff David Hill hired him. Hill said one of the criteria in hiring SROs for the schools is that they meet the requirement of having at least three years experience in law enforcement. Hill said when discussing hiring SROs with the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, they knew filling the job would be difficult because it takes unique officers with certain skill sets to work in a school setting.
“[Templeton] has a strong desire to serve, educate, and most of all is very approachable,” Hill said.
Hill said the first month for Templeton has gone well and he continues to build positive relationships with students, faculty, and the community.
