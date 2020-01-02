On Dec. 20, newly-elected West District and South District supervisors J. David Parr and Robert G. “Skip” Barton, respectively, were sworn into office by Nelson Circuit Court Judge J. Frederick Watson. The Nelson County Board of Supervisor’s first meeting will be Jan. 14, 2020.

New faces will be on the Nelson County School Board at its first meeting Jan. 9 as well. Central District representative Margaret Di Filippo Clair and West District representative Shannon Rothgeb Powell were both elected to their respective seats in November.

Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.

